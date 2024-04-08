FTSE 100 flat as gains in miners offset by caution ahead of economic data

By Pranav Kashyap and Khushi Singh

(Reuters) -UK’s FTSE 100 started the week on a cautious note as investors braced for U.S. and UK economic data, which could prompt investors to reassess interest rate cut bets, while a rise in industrial metal miners limited losses on the benchmark index.

The commodity-centric FTSE 100 was flat by 8:15 GMT, while the domestically inclined FTSE 250 added 0.3%.

Leading sectoral gains, industrial metal miners added 1.9% as Shanghai copper prices jumped to a record high following supply cuts and positive demand prospects.

Precious metal miners also advanced 1.2%, tracking an extended record rally in gold prices.

“Mining stocks have generally lagged but they may be starting to move now which is definitely a trend that’s worth watching,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

On the data front, focus will be on the upcoming U.S. Consumer Price Inflation data, due on Wednesday, and Britain’s GDP figures on Friday.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is broadly expected to keep interest rates on hold in its monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

Top U.S. financial firms kick off the earnings season on Wall Street later this week.

A Deloitte survey showed concern among large British companies about economic uncertainty has fallen to its lowest since mid-2021, but the improved mood is not yet translating into stronger investment.

Among stocks, Easyjet rose 3.1% after UBS raised its price target on the airline’s stock.

(Reporting by Pranav Kashyap, Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Shounak Dasgupta)