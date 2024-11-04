Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

FTSE 100 rises on energy boost; US election in focus

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Pranav Kashyap and Nikhil Sharma

(Reuters) -The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 rose marginally on Monday, helped by energy shares, while cautious investors braced for the U.S. presidential election and a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) later this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 8,184.24 points by 1658 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 dipped 0.1%.

The heavyweight oil and gas sector rose 0.7% as oil prices jumped more than 2% after a decision by OPEC+ to delay increasing output by a month. [O/R]

The personal goods sector, however, led sectoral gains, driven by an 4.8% jump in Burberry after a report that Italy’s Moncler was considering a bid for the luxury retailer.

The banking sector rose 1.1%, supported by Natwest Group that advanced 2.6% to a 13-year high.

Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election could dictate the outlook for the world economy. Opinion polls suggest Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump are virtually tied in the race to win the White House.

The BoE’s rate-setting meeting on Thursday will also garner attention, as the central bank is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points.

Both the FTSE indexes logged weekly declines on Friday after the country’s budget raised concerns about inflation pressures building again and potentially slowing the BoE’s monetary easing plans.

Among other stocks, Anglo American eased 0.2% after the miner agreed to sell a 33.3% stake in a joint venture that owns a 70% interest in the Jellinbah East and Lake Vermont steelmaking coal mines in Australia, for A$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion).

(Reporting by Pranav Kashyap and Nikhil Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Barbara Lewis)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
204 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR