Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

FTSE 100 slips as pharma stocks weigh

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) -The main UK stock indexes slipped on Friday, with losses in AstraZeneca and GSK weighing on the blue-chip FTSE 100, while data showed Britain’s economy contracted unexpectedly in September.

Shares of drugmakers AstraZeneca dropped 3.1% and GSK dipped 3.9%, tracking losses in U.S. and European vaccine makers after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he had selected Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has previously spread misinformation on vaccines, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

The FTSE 100 closed down 0.1% and clocked its fourth consecutive week of declines.

The midcap FTSE 250 index dipped 0.2%.

Britain’s economy contracted unexpectedly in September and growth slowed to a crawl over the third quarter, data showed, an early setback for finance minister Rachel Reeves’ ambitions to kick-start a sustained pickup.

GDP slipped by 0.1% in monthly terms during September, while economists had forecast an expansion of 0.2%.

“The latest UK GDP figures offered evidence of the chilling effect of a Budget build-up filled with warnings about hard decisions,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

On Thursday, Reeves promised a reboot of regulation governing Britain’s “crown jewel” financial industry, which she said had stifled economic growth.

Land Securities climbed 4.3% after the commercial property firm forecast annual earnings above market expectations.

TT Electronics soared 40% after Volex Plc said the British electronic components maker had declined to engage with it and rejected two takeover offers it had submitted.

Volex, the maker of power products and data connectivity cable, fell about 11%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid, Editing by William Maclean)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
322 Likes
204 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR