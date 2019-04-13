Navigation

Fumetto 2019 Swiss festival illustrates the high art of comic books

Born in 1988 in Baabda, Lebanon, Jad El Khoury is a street artist and interior architect living and working in Kuwait and Beirut. At Fumetto, Khoury exhibits illustrations from his series “Travel diaries”.

© Jad El Khoury / Fumetto Comic Festival

Francesc Ruiz’s ‘expanded comic’ is a form developed to go beyond comic strips and present the work in exhibition spaces, calling for interaction with the viewer.

© Francesc Ruiz / Fumetto Comic Festival

Born in Barcelona in 1971, Ruiz has worked in cities such as Cairo, Egypt; Philadelphia, US and Lleida, Spain.

© Francesc Ruiz / Fumetto Comic Festival

Art critic Max Andrews of Frieze magazine, said that Ruiz's comic book art makes use of cheap printed material, whether pictures or text, to tell stories and to "survey the construction of gay identity and the contemporary city”.

© Francesc Ruiz / Fumetto Comic Festival

Maria Kokorina is an illustrator based in Moscow, who first exhibited in Switzerland at the 2016 edition of the Fumetto Festival, and this year has a solo exhibition.

© Maria Kokorina / Fumetto Comic Festival

Kokorina’s linocuts and ceramics are mostly related to historical Russian folk traditions and tales, and themes from nature. These illustrations depict Kokorina’s visual impressions of Switzerland. 

© Maria Kokorina / Fumetto Comic Festival

Lokesh Khodke is an independent artist and illustrator based in New Delhi, India. Lokesh is co-founder of Blue Jackal, a visual platform for engaging and creating comics and picture books, and co-organises the India Comix Fest, Delhi.

This work is about the city where he grew up: Bhopal in India, which was struck by a terrible industrial disaster widely known as the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

© Lokesh Khodke / Fumetto Comic Festival

Keiichi Tanaami began his career in the 1960s and is considered a pioneer of Japanese pop art.

© Keiichi Tanaami, Courtesy of the artist and NANZUKA / Fumetto Comic Festival

The works of Keiichi Tanaami combine psychedelic visions, Japanese culture and the American comic world. The compositions tell of commerce, war, disease and lust, and become a bursting cosmos.

© Keiichi Tanaami, Courtesy of the artist and NANZUKA / Fumetto Comic Festival

His first Swiss exhibition, at the Kunstmuseum Luzern, shows a wide range of techniques: collage, paint, print, drawing, animation and sculpture, with particular attention given to comic art.

© Keiichi Tanaami, Courtesy of the artist and NANZUKA / Fumetto Comic Festival

A collection of pictures by comic artists

Leading and aspiring comic artists from all over the world have converged in the Swiss city of Lucerne for the annual Fumetto Festivalexternal link. We take a look back at the event’s highlights, as it draws to a close this weekend.


Many of the works showcased this year tackled unsettling or difficult subjects. Visitors were confronted with the fictional stories of monsters and vampires, while other equally gruesome artworks were anchored in real life, such as one of a murder with a beheading by guillotine.

The comic art festival has been running every year for nearly three decades. It draws an international crowd and is seen as one of the most important events in Europe to showcase such art.

The gathering started out in the early 1990s as a small, local event. At the time, it challenged a widespread misconception that comic books were mostly for children. Its success since has proven its founders right.

In its 28th edition, Fumetto has managed to hold on to its artistic independence with no financial ends. It attracts established and world-renowned comic artists, but also brings young talent from all over the world.

Over the course of nine days the festival occupied many of Lucerne's art and culture venues, blurring the traditional distinction between fine art and comic book artwork. Workshops and lectures given by artists have also become a regular part of the festival.

One highlight this year was the exhibition by the 82-year-old Japanese artist Keiichi Tanaami. Another was a topical focus on India. Artists tackled difficult subjects like the caste system and violations of women’s rights.

This gallery draws together a small selection of the international artists who exhibited their work in 2019.

