Switzerland leads Europe in AI use, finds study

Switzerland leads Europe in AI use, but concerns are growing for young people Keystone-SDA

Swiss workers are among the most advanced in Europe when it comes to adopting artificial intelligence , but rapid technological progress is raising social concerns.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

4 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Svizzera guida l’Europa nell’uso IA, ma cresce paura per i giovani Original Read more: Svizzera guida l’Europa nell’uso IA, ma cresce paura per i giovani

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

More than half of employees fear that it is becoming increasingly difficult for younger generations to enter the labour market. This is the picture that emerges from the latest edition of the Pulse of Change study, commissioned by the consultancy firm Accenture, which paints a picture of a rapidly digitising Switzerland, albeit with some caveats.

According to the data collected, 49% of Swiss workers use AI tools on a daily basis, a figure that far exceeds the European average of 28% and leaves leading countries such as Germany (23%), France (27%) and the United Kingdom (22%) trailing behind. This leap puts Switzerland in the digital “fast lane”, but it also fuels growing concerns about generational change.

The benefits for those already in the labour market are clear. Some 88% of Swiss employees say that the introduction of AI tools has increased their job satisfaction, compared with a global average of 71%; 77% report an increase in overall productivity and 68% now enjoy greater peace of mind at work.

More

More Swiss AI ‘I don’t remember what it was like without AI’: Swiss youth are getting hooked on chatbots This content was published on From study aides to emotional support, AI chatbots are becoming constant companions for many young people in Switzerland, raising concerns about attention levels, loneliness and dependence. Read more: ‘I don’t remember what it was like without AI’: Swiss youth are getting hooked on chatbots

Support from companies plays a key role: 88% of workers have full or moderate access to AI tools provided by their employer (compared with 80% globally), and 72% now see much greater business potential than they did a year ago. Switzerland is also at the forefront in the use of autonomous AI agents: 60% of employees say they use them regularly, compared with the global average of 44%.

Overall confidence is rising sharply. Today, 65% of workers across the 26 cantons feel secure in their jobs, a jump of 21 percentage points compared with January 2026. Yet, just as technology is making established professionals more productive, fears are growing for those yet to enter the labour market. Fifty-two percent of those surveyed believe that, because of AI, it will be more difficult for recent graduates to find their first job, and 54% fear that automation will make jobs for young people less stable and secure.

“The figures highlight a paradoxical situation in Switzerland,” observes Marco Huwiler, Accenture’s Managing Director for Switzerland, quoted in a press release. “On the one hand, we are seeing enormous optimism, widespread use of artificial intelligence and increased productivity among established employees. On the other hand, there is a growing legitimate concern that barriers to entry for the next generation will rise dramatically due to increasing automation. This is a wake-up call.”

For the expert, the solution lies in structured training. “Companies cannot leave it to individuals or recent graduates to train themselves. We need modern induction programmes that teach people from the outset how to work with AI effectively and safely – not to be replaced, but to be empowered. Only in this way can we preserve innovation within the Swiss economy.”

Accenture Switzerland launched a 24-week programme this year, designed to transform the best graduates into “catalysts for change” within organisations, equipping them with the practical skills to use AI as a strategic lever from their very first day in the company.

For the latest edition of the Pulse of Change study, a total of 980 senior executives and an equal number of non-managerial staff from 19 sectors across Europe were interviewed between April and June. In Switzerland, a representative sample of 100 senior executives and 100 non-managerial staff were interviewed. The study analyses the state of the business environment, the level of readiness for change and the impact of new technologies on the workforce several times a year.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories