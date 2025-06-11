Futures, Bonds Dip in Countdown to Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US Treasuries and stock futures dipped ahead of key inflation data that will help shape the path for interest rates, as investors’ focus shifts from trade talks to the economic impact of President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

S&P 500 contracts fell 0.2%, leaving the US benchmark poised to snap a three-day winning streak as it hovers near all-time highs. Treasury yields rose, led by the long end of the curve, with the 10-year rate climbing two basis points to 4.49% ahead of a $39 billion auction for the tenor. The dollar was little changed.

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. rose 1.7% in premarket trading, outperforming Magnificent 7 counterparts after Elon Musk expressed regret over his recent social-media outburst directed at Trump.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Wednesday’s report on consumer prices, along with producer price data due Thursday, will offer Federal Reserve officials a final look at inflation and the impact of high tariffs before they gather next week. Traders are increasingly betting that policymakers will cut rates only once this year.

“It is not expected to be market-moving for now but that could increase the scope for an impact from a big surprise,” said Geoff Yu, FX and macro strategist at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. “We expect a more data-driven session as some repositioning is needed ahead of a key central bank week.”

Economists expect a modest impact from tariff pass-through for goods that are mostly imported. They see inflation rising 0.3% from April after increasing 0.2% the previous month, excluding the volatile food and energy categories.

The so-called core CPI, which is regarded as a better indicator of underlying inflation, is seen accelerating for the first time this year — to 2.9% — on an annual basis.

Concerns about a ballooning US budget deficit and demand for long-end bonds have caused the yield on 30-year Treasuries to spike in recent weeks. A downgrade of US sovereign debt by Moody’s Ratings last month has prompted Hong Kong pension fund managers to form a preliminary plan to sell down their holdings if the US loses its last recognized top credit rating, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s thinly detailed outcome of the Trump administration’s trade talks with China in London left traders and investors underwhelmed.

Markets were watching whether the world’s top two economies could damp down tensions that economists say have tipped the global economy into a downturn. After some 20 hours of negotiations, US officials said both sides had established a framework to revive the flow of sensitive goods, even though the plan still needs sign-off from Trump and Xi Jinping.

“A preliminary agreement doesn’t fill me with enthusiasm in terms of this being resolved,” Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Co., told Bloomberg TV. “This is going to continue to be pushed down the line.”

Corporate Highlights:

Abu Dhabi’s main oil company is evaluating whether it can buy some of BP Plc’s key assets should the embattled British firm decide to break itself up or come under pressure to divest more units, according to people familiar with the matter.

UniCredit SpA will pull the takeover bid for Banco BPM SpA if the Italian government doesn’t clarify the conditions imposed on the deal, Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel said.

Inditex SA reported a muted start to the second quarter and warned that foreign-exchange fluctuations could have a greater impact on results this year than anticipated. The shares tumbled.

Nvidia Corp. announced a raft of projects aimed at bolstering artificial-intelligence infrastructure across Europe, including an expanded partnership with French startup Mistral AI.

A consortium led by KKR & Co. raised its bid in a takeover battle for Assura Plc, valuing the UK healthcare landlord at £1.7 billion ($2.3 billion).

VietJet Aviation JSC is in talks to order about 100 additional Airbus SE narrowbody jets, Bloomberg News has reported.

Nintendo Co. sold 3.5 million-plus units of the Switch 2 in just four days, a record-breaking start for the company’s first new console in eight years.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:30 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1429

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3486

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 145.21 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $109,294.12

Ether fell 0.1% to $2,770.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.49%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $65.93 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,330.73 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Subrat Patnaik and Aline Oyamada.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.