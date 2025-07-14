Futures Decline on Tariffs, Bitcoin Hits $120,000: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Equity-index futures for the US and Europe retreated in a cautious start to the week after President Donald Trump dialed up trade tensions by announcing a 30% tariff on goods from the European Union and Mexico.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and European stocks dipped 0.6%. Asian shares were flat. Silver reached a new 14-year peak. Bitcoin soared past $120,000 for the first time, gaining almost $14,000 this month. The euro held its losses while a gauge of the dollar gained 0.1%. Japanese long-term bonds extended their losses on fiscal worries before local elections.

Trump’s latest tariff threats are testing the market’s resilience after the US leader ratcheted up trade measures on everyone from Canada to Brazil to Algeria last week. Despite warnings of complacency, investors have so far behaved as if they’re counting on the president to back down, having seen previous U-turns from his administration.

“Investors shouldn’t bank on Trump only bluffing with the 30% tariff threat on EU goods,” Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, wrote in an email. “That level of tariffs is punitive, but it likely hurts them more than the US, so the clock is ticking.”

Financial markets have been struggling with how to price in the on-again, off-again tariff campaign instigated by Trump so far in his second term. While markets responded to the April 2 “Liberation Day” announcements by selling risk assets and even US Treasuries, those moves have now almost all reversed as the president delayed many of his threatened levies.

The EU had been trying to conclude a tentative deal with the US to stave off higher tariffs, but Trump’s letter punctured the recent optimism in Brussels. The US president did, however, leave an opening for additional adjustments. The EU is now preparing to step up its engagement with other countries hit by Trump’s tariffs, according to people familiar with the matter.

“This rather obviously smacks of an ‘escalate-to-de-escalate’ negotiating gambit,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone, said in a note. “For the time being the logical bet is that all of this is simply a way to get other parties to hurry along, extracting more significant concessions in shorter order, and getting a deal done much more quickly.”

Separately, Trump and his allies stepped up their criticism of the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s handling of the expensive renovation of the Fed’s headquarters. Some administration officials are attempting to build a case to remove Powell from the Fed’s Board of Governors.

Late on Sunday, Trump repeated his criticism of Powell and said if the Fed chair stepped down, that would be a “good thing.”

Deutsche Bank AG strategist George Saravelos said the potential dismissal of Powell is a major and underpriced risk that could trigger a selloff in the US dollar and Treasuries.

If Trump were to force Powell out, the subsequent 24 hours would probably see a drop of at least 3% to 4% in the trade-weighted dollar, as well as a 30 to 40 basis point fixed-income selloff, Saravelos said.

Meanwhile, China ended the first half of the year with a record trade surplus of about $586 billion after exports to the US began to stabilize.

Focus will shift to a slew of economic data this week, including China’s gross domestic product report and inflation readings in Europe and the US. The second quarter earnings season is also due to begin this week, with Wall Street expecting the weakest reporting season since mid-2023. It comes at a time that corporate credit ratings downgrades are becoming more frequent.

In Japan, central bank officials may consider raising at least one of their inflation forecasts at a policy meeting later this month. The central bank will probably weigh increasing its key price forecast from 2.2% for this fiscal year after food inflation proved stronger than they expected at the beginning of May.

In corporate news, Tesla Inc. plans to poll shareholders on whether to invest in xAI, Elon Musk said after the Wall Street Journal reported SpaceX was prepared to funnel $2 billion into the Grok chatbot developer.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 6:53 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1667

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.42 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1715 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3466

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $121,987.48

Ether rose 0.9% to $3,020.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.42%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 1.570%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.37%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $68.55 a barrel

