Futures Drop as Tariffs Concerns Sap Confidence: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures dropped after President Donald Trump accused China of violating the countries’ trade agreement. Separately, data showed a record drop in US imports.

S&P 500 contracts fell 0.3%, pointing to a choppy finish for a week that saw equities swing between gains and losses. The dollar and Treasuries edged higher. European equities outperformed.

“China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Friday.

In a data release that followed minutes later, April’s so-called core personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes food and energy items, rose 0.1% from March. From a year ago, it advanced 2.5%, Bureau of Economic Analysis data out Friday showed. Both readings were in line with economists’ forecast.

Meanwhile, US goods imports dropped 19.8% last month.

Trade headlines are once again shaping markets as unpredictability about the impact and scope of Trump’s tariff agenda pushes investors to re-assess their appetite for risk. While the S&P 500 remains on track for its biggest monthly gain since 2023, the rebound from April’s lows has lost momentum amid concerns over fiscal strain and economic growth.

“The setup is quite pessimistic, whether you look at trade, fiscal outlooks, inflation, valuations, you name it,” said Dan Boardman-Weston, chief investment officer at BRI Wealth Management. “We’re keeping some cash on the sidelines as I expect volatility is here to stay for much longer.”

Meanwhile, European stocks continued to benefit from weaker sentiment toward the US. The Stoxx 600 rose 0.4%, setting the gauge on course for the biggest monthly gain since January.

Funds in the region attracted inflows of about $1 billion in the week through May 28, while US equities suffered outflows of about $5.1 billion, according to Bank of America Corp., citing EPFR Global data.

The dollar remained on track for its longest streak of monthly losses in five years, despite a modest 0.1% gain on Friday. Traders’ concern that Trump’s trade policies could undermine the economy is adding to the greenback’s weakness and eroding its appeal as a traditional haven.

“No matter what happens, markets realize that we are facing a long period of uncertainty,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “Allowing tariffs to remain in place raises risks of stagflation and is both dollar and equity negative.”

Corporate Highlights:

Nomura Holdings Inc. is setting its sights on the US for growth despite the current turmoil surrounding the world’s biggest economy.

New World Development Co. said that it plans to defer coupon payments due in June on perpetual bonds, as a deadline neared for the cash-strapped builder to notify holders of its decision.

Ex-Stellantis boss says new CEO is logical choice after own exit.

Gap Inc. shares sank in premarket trading after the retailer said it anticipates as much as $300 million in tariff impact.

Banco Santander SA surpassed Barclays Plc as Europe’s largest issuer of significant risk transfers, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Costco Wholesale Corp. posted better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, a sign that the nation’s largest club chain is flexing its scale and devoted following to navigate tariffs.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 8:35 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1344

The British pound was little changed at $1.3486

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 143.69 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $105,824.7

Ether fell 1.3% to $2,610.72

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.43%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.68%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $60.45 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,300.07 an ounce

