Futures Edge Up as Traders Eye Mideast, Fed Moves: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures recovered modestly and oil wavered as traders awaited news on whether the US is planning to become directly involved in the conflict in the Middle East.

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.3% as investors also turned their focus to a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. The US benchmark has swung between gains and losses since Israel started its attacks on Iran last week, pushing the VIX — Wall Street’s fear gauge — above the key 20 mark.

Brent crude fluctuated after rallying around 10% since the conflict broke out, trading above $76 a barrel, as fears of deeper US intervention fueled concerns over supply disruptions. Treasuries held most of their gains from Tuesday. Bloomberg’s index of the dollar slipped after rising the most in a month in the US session.

Iran and Israel exchanged fire for a sixth day after Trump met with his national security team to discuss the escalating conflict, fueling fresh speculation that Washington is on the verge of joining the attacks. The meeting in the US capital on Tuesday lasted more than an hour, according to people familiar with the matter.

With Fed officials due to announce their policy decision later Wednesday, traders continued to wager on just shy of two quarter-point rate cuts this year — with the first move fully priced in for October. The Fed is expected to keep rates on hold in June and July, but may telegraph its intentions via revised economic and rate forecasts on Wednesday.

“The Fed is facing an unusually uncertain set of circumstances encompassing the cross-currents of tariffs, volatile energy prices, elevated geopolitical risks and a burgeoning budget deficit,” said Daniel Murray, chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management in Switzerland. “The Fed therefore has a strong incentive to wait and see how these various factors play out before determining the appropriate policy path.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% as of 8:23 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1517

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 144.97 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1870 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3466

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $104,981.7

Ether rose 0.6% to $2,525.75

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.41%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.55%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $76.08 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,380.80 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck and Abhishek Vishnoi.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.