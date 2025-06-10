Futures Hover Ahead of Talks; UK Stocks Hit Record: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — US stock futures hovered ahead of a second day of trade talks between the Trump administration and China, with investors remaining cautious in the absence of meaningful progress in the two nations’ dispute. UK stocks hit a new record.
S&P 500 contracts were little changed after eking out a gain of less than 0.1% in the previous session. European stocks were similarly flat. A gauge of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong traded 0.4% lower after erasing an earlier advance. The UK’s FTSE 100 index was set to close at an all-time high for the first time since March.
The dollar rose 0.2% against a basket of currencies. US Treasuries posted small gains.
While the first day of trade talks on Monday delivered no breakthrough, US officials had sounded optimistic. With a key inflation read on tap Wednesday, money managers are wrestling with what could propel stocks further after rebounding to near record-levels from their April lows.
“Markets are bit overbought here so a consolidation makes sense,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “The downside potential seems less elevated this time as many investors are still not fully invested. If there is a correction the likelihood for a bigger selloff is this times less.”
Corporate Highlights:
- Novo Nordisk A/S shares rose to the highest level in more than two months after a report that activist hedge fund Parvus Asset Management has built a stake in the Danish drugmaker.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the main chipmaker for Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc., reported a 39.6% jump in May revenue after companies stockpiled chips in response to mounting trade uncertainty.
- Thames Water’s senior creditors have submitted a rescue plan to the UK’s water industry regulator, envisaging £5 billion ($6.8 billion) of fresh funds and hefty losses for the struggling utility’s debt holders.
- Europe’s only Starlink alternative has to get cash fast to have any hope of challenging Elon Musk’s provider of satellite-based internet services.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 was unchanged as of 8:30 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures were little changed
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3%
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%
- The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1391
- The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 144.74 per dollar
- The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1918 per dollar
- The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3466
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $109,510.01
- Ether rose 3.6% to $2,683.89
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.45%
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.54%
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.57%
Commodities
- Brent crude rose 0.1% to $67.12 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
