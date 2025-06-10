Futures Hover Ahead of Talks; UK Stocks Hit Record: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures hovered ahead of a second day of trade talks between the Trump administration and China, with investors remaining cautious in the absence of meaningful progress in the two nations’ dispute. UK stocks hit a new record.

S&P 500 contracts were little changed after eking out a gain of less than 0.1% in the previous session. European stocks were similarly flat. A gauge of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong traded 0.4% lower after erasing an earlier advance. The UK’s FTSE 100 index was set to close at an all-time high for the first time since March.

The dollar rose 0.2% against a basket of currencies. US Treasuries posted small gains.

While the first day of trade talks on Monday delivered no breakthrough, US officials had sounded optimistic. With a key inflation read on tap Wednesday, money managers are wrestling with what could propel stocks further after rebounding to near record-levels from their April lows.

“Markets are bit overbought here so a consolidation makes sense,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “The downside potential seems less elevated this time as many investors are still not fully invested. If there is a correction the likelihood for a bigger selloff is this times less.”

Corporate Highlights:

Novo Nordisk A/S shares rose to the highest level in more than two months after a report that activist hedge fund Parvus Asset Management has built a stake in the Danish drugmaker.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the main chipmaker for Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc., reported a 39.6% jump in May revenue after companies stockpiled chips in response to mounting trade uncertainty.

Thames Water’s senior creditors have submitted a rescue plan to the UK’s water industry regulator, envisaging £5 billion ($6.8 billion) of fresh funds and hefty losses for the struggling utility’s debt holders.

Europe’s only Starlink alternative has to get cash fast to have any hope of challenging Elon Musk’s provider of satellite-based internet services.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was unchanged as of 8:30 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1391

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 144.74 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1918 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3466

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $109,510.01

Ether rose 3.6% to $2,683.89

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.57%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.1% to $67.12 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

