Futures Rise as US Data Boost Fed Rate-Cut Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks are set to join a rally in Asia and Wall Street as cooling US core inflation kept alive the prospect of Federal Reserve easing this year.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures climbed 0.3%, while contracts on US stocks also ticked higher. In Asia, gauges in Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea all advanced, sending an index of Asian equities higher for a third day. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% Wednesday, the benchmark’s best day since the November election, which erased its 2025 decline.

The yen rose as much as 0.8% against the greenback on a report that BOJ officials see a good chance of a rate increase next week as long as Donald Trump’s arrival at the White House doesn’t trigger too many negative surprises. Treasuries were little changed while an index of the dollar halted a two-day losing streak.

“Risk appetite across the region has improved off the back of the US inflation data,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “While US policymakers will still want to see more progress toward their inflation target before considering another rate cut, the data has helped to shift the timeline for the next rate cut forward.”

Swap traders are back to fully pricing in a Fed rate reduction by July following the US inflation report, reinstating bets that were dashed when December jobs data came in stronger than expected. But the renewed appetite for risk will be tested in the coming days as the Fed and the Bank of Japan hand down policy decisions and Trump takes office.

Later Thursday, the European Central Bank will release its meeting minutes while US data to be published includes initial jobless claims and retail sales, providing investors with a broader picture of the health of the world’s largest economy.

The cooling in the dollar’s rally helped put emerging-market currencies on course for a third day of gains, their longest run of increases in over a month. The Taiwanese dollar, Thai baht and Russian ruble all strengthened.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. projected quarterly sales and capital expenditure ahead of analysts’ estimates, fueling hopes that spending on AI hardware would remain resilient in 2025. The company’s shares in Taipei jumped by the most since October.

In commodities, oil held a powerful, early-year advance on mounting concerns about risks to global supplies, and as commercial crude inventories in the US posted their longest run of declines since 2021. Gold slipped.

Cooling Inflation

The so-called US core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — increased 0.2% in December. That marked the first stepdown in the rate in six months. From a year ago, it rose 3.2%. That’s still above the Fed’s 2% target.

A handful of Federal Reserve officials said the data offered confidence that inflation would continue to ebb. “The process of disinflation remains in train. But we are still not at our 2% goal, and it will take more time until we can achieve that on a sustained basis,” New York Fed President John Williams said Wednesday.

Key events this week:

ECB releases account of December policy meeting, Thursday

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley earnings, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, import prices, Thursday

China GDP, property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US housing starts, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 3:27 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.1%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.2%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0289

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 156.15 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3492 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $99,599.25

Ether fell 1.6% to $3,377.96

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.66%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 13 basis points to 4.50%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $80.15 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,692.44 an ounce

