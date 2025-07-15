Futures Rise on Nvidia Chip Plan, China GDP Beats: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock-index futures advanced after Nvidia Corp. said it would restart some chip sales to China, while investors looked ahead to US inflation data to assess the fallout from President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.5% while those for the S&P 500 and European stocks advanced 0.3%. Asian equities gained 0.4% just as shares in mainland China dipped 0.2%. While China’s economic growth beat estimates on strong exports, consumer demand at home remained weak. Gold rose while Treasuries and the dollar were steady. Bitcoin fell 2.5% to about $117,200.

Japan’s 10-year government bond yield climbed to its highest level since 2008 amid concerns about fiscal spending. Oil declined for a second session on Trump’s latest plan to pressure Russia, threatening 100% tariffs.

“Broader markets are still cautious with US CPI tonight along with US earnings keeping things rangebound for now,” said Billy Leung, investment strategist at Global X ETFs in Sydney. “Bear in mind that we also have ongoing trade risks with letters still yet to be received by several US trade partners – and new potential tariffs on EU, Russia and Mexico.”

Stocks globally have rallied from their slump in April, when wide-ranging tariffs were announced, to record high levels as investors speculate the levies won’t significantly harm the US economy and company earnings. That optimism faces a key test this week as investors look to Tuesday’s US inflation report for clues on how Trump’s tariffs are affecting prices and what it could mean for interest rates, all as earnings season gets underway.

After months of seeing little inflation, the CPI probably experienced slightly faster growth in June as companies started to pass along higher costs of imported merchandise associated with tariffs.

The options market is betting the S&P 500 will swing 0.6% in either direction after Tuesday’s CPI, based on the cost of at-the-money puts and calls, according to Citigroup Inc. That would be in-line with implied moves the past two months, though below an average realized swing of 0.9% over the last year.

While corporate America is bracing for its weakest earnings season since mid-2023, lower estimates could be easier for companies to beat. As US financial giants kick off earnings season Tuesday, strategists say subdued profit expectations are setting the stage for their sizzling run to continue.

“Earnings growth is slowing, tariffs are starting to bite, and geopolitical risk remains elevated. Yet, stock valuations reflect a lot of optimism,” said Jeff Buchbinder and Adam Turnquist, strategists at LPL Financial, in a note Monday. “While trade uncertainty should start to dissipate in the second half, the path to clarity may be bumpy.”

Meanwhile, China’s economic growth exceeded expectations, but the GDP deflator — a broad measure of prices across the economy — declined for the ninth consecutive quarter. That extended the longest streak since quarterly data began in 1993.

The numbers indicated “strong supply, but weak domestic demand, and export resilience is not going to last,” said Michelle Lam, Greater China Economist at Societe Generale. “Not a good set of data, despite GDP beat.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the acceleration of a “new model” for property development, advocating a more measured approach to urban planning and upgrades.

Separately, Nvidia plans to resume sales of its H20 AI chip to China after securing Washington’s assurances that such shipments would get approved, a dramatic reversal from the Trump administration’s earlier stance. US government officials told Nvidia they would green-light export licenses for the H20 artificial intelligence accelerator, the company said in a blog post.

The news is “obviously positive, not just for the company, but also the AI semiconductor supply chain, as well as China tech platforms that are building AI capabilities,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director of Union Bancaire Privee. “This is also a good development for US-China relations.”

Corporate Highlights:

The European Union has finalized a second list of countermeasures to target US goods worth €72 billion ($84 billion), including Boeing Co. aircraft, automobiles and bourbon if it decides to retaliate as transatlantic trade tensions intensify.

BMW AG executives will likely face tough questions this week about worsening sales in China and the impact of global trade tensions

Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company is building several massive data centers to power its artificial intelligence efforts

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 6:50 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1683

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.59 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1760 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3439

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.5% to $117,219.83

Ether fell 1.3% to $2,967.29

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.43%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.585%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.39%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,364.82 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $66.79 a barrel

