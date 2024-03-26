Futures Rise With Eyes on US Data to Bolster Rally: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks were set to rebound from two days of losses as investors looked toward US data for pointers on whether the recent rally has room to run.

Futures on the S&P 500 ticked higher after Monday’s decline on Wall Street, and European equities also rose. Treasuries were flat, while the dollar weakened against most of its Group-of-10 peers.

Concern about a disconnect between earnings expectations and share prices has grown this week. Investors are keeping a close eye on economic data, to see whether the backdrop has become strong enough to warrant rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

A rise in US durable goods orders last month indicate that firms are somewhat optimistic about the direction of the economy. This comes ahead of the government’s closely followed personal consumption expenditures price index on Friday when many markets will be closed for Easter holidays. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak the same day.

For Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, better visibility on the economy means that that focus is turning back to earnings going into the second quarter. “Markets are expensive, not too expensive, but it would be dangerous to bet on further upside without earnings driving it,” he said.

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists were the latest to warn that lofty valuations will be hard to justify if they’re not accompanied by an acceleration in company profits. The S&P 500 is up almost 10% this year on a combination of healthy US economic data, Fed rate-cut wagers and optimism about artificial intelligence.

Ahead of the opening bell in the US, shares of former president Donald Trump’s social media startup surged around 20% in premarket trading after it completed a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Tesla Inc. gained after an Italian newspaper said that officials at the country’s Industry Ministry contacted the firm about the potential production of electric trucks.

In Europe, A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S fell after the shipping giant said that it chartered a container vessel that hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday. Ocado Group Plc rose after sales at its online grocery business got a boost from price cuts, while BNP Paribas SA gained after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded the French bank to a buy rating thanks to a better operating backdrop.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times cited Chief Investment Officer Andrew Balls as saying Pimco is holding a smaller-than-usual position in US Treasuries and prefers the bonds of countries such as the UK and Canada. Pimco believes inflationary pressures may lead the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates more slowly than other major central banks, according to the report.

In Asia, Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday the government will take appropriate steps against excessive currency moves, without ruling out any measures. MSCI’s Asian equity gauge held on to modest gains as shares rose in Hong Kong and Japan, but dropped in Australia and Taiwan.

Dollar-yen is likely to stay above 150, according to Mitul Kotecha, head of foreign exchange and emerging market macro strategy Asia at Barclays Bank Plc in Singapore.

“Intervention will really depend on when we get through big levels,” he said on Bloomberg Television. “You’d imagine that once we start breaking through big levels such as 155 or 160, for instance, you’d see more of an aggressive stance from the Japanese authorities.”

The offshore yuan strengthened for a second day after China’s central bank reinforced its support for the currency.

Read More: US CEOs Extend China Stay After Last-Minute Invite to Meet Xi

Oil was little changed after the biggest gain in a week, with OPEC+ set to affirm its policy of production cuts amid tensions in the Middle East and Russia. Gold hovered near a record high.

Key events this week:

ECB chief economist Philip Lane participates in event in Dublin, Tuesday

US durable goods, Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

China industrial profits, Wednesday

Bank of England issues financial policy committee minutes, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:41 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index was little changed

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0852

The British pound was little changed at $1.2646

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.46 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2480 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $71,030.57

Ether rose 0.5% to $3,648.49

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.36%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.96%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $2,190.71 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Julien Ponthus, Tassia Sipahutar, Michael Msika and Jessica Menton.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.