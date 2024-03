G7 agreed to align rules on AI, Italian presidency says

VERONA, Italy (Reuters) – Industry ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies agreed on Thursday to align rules on the development of artificial intelligence and other new technologies, the Italian presidency said.

The G7 also discussed ways to ensure supply chains for strategic sectors such as semiconductors, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso told reporters after a summit in the northern Italian city of Verona.