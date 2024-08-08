Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

G7 ambassadors to miss Nagasaki atomic bomb memorial over Israel’s exclusion

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
3 minutes

By Tim Kelly

TOKYO (Reuters) – Nagasaki’s mayor said he would stick to a decision to exclude Israel’s ambassador from Friday’s event to mark the city’s atomic bombing, though senior diplomats of the United States and other Group of Seven nations said the snub would keep them away.

Their absence could embarrass Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, set to attend the annual event, which typically draws less attention than one held in Hiroshima three days earlier to mark the first-ever use of nuclear weapons.

“It’s not that we haven’t issued an invitation to the Israeli ambassador for political reasons, but rather, we want to conduct the ceremony smoothly in a calm and solemn atmosphere,” said Nagasaki’s mayor, Shiro Suzuki.

“There has been no change in that judgment,” he added, but did not elaborate.

The exclusion puts Israel on a list of uninvited countries that includes Russia and Belarus, although its ambassador, Gilad Cohen, attended this year’s ceremony in Hiroshima.

The Nagasaki mayor’s snub comes as Israel continues to fight Hamas forces in Gaza, a conflict that has reduced much of the heavily populated strip to ruins and killed more than 39,600 Palestinians, according to Gaza health ministry figures that do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Israel’s self-defense are not morally equivalent,” U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel said, in a comment provided by the embassy in Tokyo.

“Unfortunately, because of the mayor’s decision, the message of that ceremony and memorial will be distracted and deflected.”

Japan’s chief government spokesperson, Yoshimasa Hayashi, declined to comment when asked about the matter at a regular press briefing on Thursday.

Israel’s embassy in Tokyo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Emanuel and other G7 ambassadors, including those of Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy, along with the European Union representative, sent a letter to Suzuki expressing concern at Israel’s exclusion.

The grouping of major democracies has urged restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East amid heightened tension, but stays committed to supporting Israel.

Eight decades after the atomic bombings precipitated Japan’s surrender to end World War Two, the anniversaries in Nagasaki and Hiroshima, which is Kishida’s hometown, still evoke strong feelings in Japan.

Although the exact number of casualties is unknown, the atom bombs dropped by the U.S. are estimated to have killed more than 200,000 people.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR