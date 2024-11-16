Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
G7 confirms pledge to impose severe costs on Russia for Ukraine war

ROME (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies on Saturday reiterated a pledge to keep imposing severe costs on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, through sanctions, export controls and other measures, and vowed to support Kyiv for as long as it takes.

“Russia remains the sole obstacle to just and lasting peace,” said a joint statement published on Saturday, adopted “in support of Kyiv as the thousandth day of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine approaches.”

Italy holds the 2024 rotating presidency of the G7, which also includes the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Britain.

“The G7 confirms its commitment to imposing severe costs on Russia through sanctions, export controls and other effective measures. We stand united with Ukraine,” the statement added.

