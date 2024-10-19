Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
G7 defence ministers back Ukraine’s ‘irreversible path’ to NATO membership

NAPLES, Italy (Reuters) – Defence Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies support Ukraine’s “irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership,” they said in a statement on Saturday.

“We underscore our intent to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term,” in its conflict with Russia, the G7 ministers said after their meeting in the Italian city of Naples.

Italy holds the 2024 chair of the group which also includes the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Japan. Representatives of the European Union, NATO and the Ukrainian defense minister also joined the talks in Naples.

