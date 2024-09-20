Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
G7 energy ministers to discuss Ukraine’s power infrastructure on Monday

This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Energy ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised powers and other smaller countries will meet on Monday with Ukraine’s badly damaged power infrastructure on the agenda, Italy’s foreign minister said.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine’s energy system has been targeted by Russian attacks, resulting in rolling blackouts and limited electricity supply to some regions for hours each day.

Ukraine’s electricity supply shortfall could reach 6 gigawatts this winter, about a third of the expected peak demand, the International Energy Agency said in a report published on Thursday.

“There will be an enlarged G7 energy meeting next Monday because we have to guarantee Ukraine the preservation of its energy network,” Italy’s Antonio Tajani told state broadcaster RAI late on Thursday. He did not say which non-G7 countries would join the talks.

A diplomatic source told Reuters on Friday that the ministers would meet in person in New York for the meeting.

Italy currently holds the G7 presidency.

