G7 leaders call on regional players in Middle East to ‘act responsibly’

LONDON (Reuters) – Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Thursday reiterated their deep concern over the crisis in the Middle East and called on players in the region to “act responsibly” and with restraint, while repeating their backing for Israel’s security.

“We, the Leaders of the G7, express deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Middle East … We unequivocally reiterate our commitment to the security of Israel,” a G7 statement provided by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office read.

“A dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks fuelling uncontrollable escalation in the Middle East, which is in no one’s interest. Therefore, we call on all regional players to act responsibly and with restraint.”

Along with Britain, the G7 comprises the United States, Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Japan.