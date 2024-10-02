G7 leaders still hopeful for diplomatic solution in Middle East

By Angelo Amante

ROME (Reuters) -Group of Seven (G7) leaders expressed “strong concern” on Wednesday over the crisis in the Middle East but said a diplomatic solution was still viable and a region-wide conflict was in no one’s interest, a statement said.

Italy holds the rotating G7 presidency and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hosted a leaders’ call a day after Israel was attacked by Iran in a missile strike that ramped up fears of a devastating regional war.

An Italian government statement said the leaders condemned Tehran’s attack, its biggest ever assault on Israel and agreed to “work jointly to promote a reduction in regional tensions”.

The statement made reference to the implementation of U.N. resolutions 2735 – backing a three-phase plan for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas – and 1701, which halted the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war in south Lebanon.

“Expressing strong concern over the escalation in recent hours, it was reiterated that a region-wide conflict is in no one’s interest and that a diplomatic solution is still possible,” it added.

Along with Italy, the G7 includes the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Japan.

The conference call came after Meloni had called on the U.N. Security Council to consider strengthening the mandate of its UNIFIL peacekeeping force in Lebanon “in order to ensure the security of the Israel-Lebanon border”.

Italy has contributed more than 1,000 soldiers to the mission.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani denied Italian media reports that the government was considering pulling its forces out of the area for security reasons.

“We have assessed all the possibilities…There is no decision to withdraw the Italian contingent from UNIFIL,” he told a press conference. But he said it would be “foolish” not to have an evacuation plan ready if the situation deteriorated.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Angus MacSwan)