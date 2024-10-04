Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

G7 ministers adopt plan to clamp down on trafficking of migrants

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Angelo Amante

ROME (Reuters) – The Group of Seven (G7) rich democracies will set up specialised police units to investigate trafficking of migrants, Italy’s interior minister said on Friday, as part of efforts to tackle irregular migration.

Matteo Piantedosi announced the initiative at the end of a three-day meeting of G7 interior ministers that also focused on threats arising from the crises in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“The action plan provides for the strengthening of the investigative and operational capacities of the police forces, including through the initiation of joint actions,” he told reporters after the talks in Mirabella Eclano in southern Italy.

“We reiterated with one voice that the dismantling of the trafficking cartels is a priority,” he added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government, which holds the G7 rotating presidency for 2024, has sought cooperation with the European Union and African governments to crack down on human traffickers.

The new action plan stresses the need for closer cooperation among the G7 nations and with countries of origin and transit of the irregular migration flows.

G7 members should create “law enforcement units specialized in crimes and investigations in the field of migrant smuggling and trafficking in persons” if they don’t already exist, they said in a joint statement.

Meloni last year signed a deal with Albania to build reception camps there, looking to deter migrants from embarking on the perilous sea journey to Italy.

Piantedosi said the camps would become operational in the next weeks, adding that the Italian initiative in Albania was among topics discussed at the G7 ministers’ gathering.

“It is a solution that everyone is looking at with great interest,” he said.

The G7 comprises the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
44 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
189 Likes
132 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR