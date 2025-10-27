Galderma Backers Offer Stake Worth $3.5 Billion in Selldown

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — A trio of shareholders in Galderma Group AG led by EQT AB are looking to sell an 8.4% stake in the Swiss skincare company.

The investors, which also include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Auba Investment Pte, are offering about 20 million shares through an overnight placement, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. At the stock’s closing price on Monday, the deal is worth 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($3.5 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations.

It is the latest in a string of placements since Galderma went public in March last year. It comes after the company reported a 22% jump in net sales to $1.29 billion in the third quarter, leading it to raise its guidance for the full year.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are leading the offering.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.