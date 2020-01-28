The commemoration held to mark the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp has shone the spotlight on the events of the past. Some of those who lived through the Holocaust live in Switzerland. Photographer Beat Mumenthaler has taken their portraits.

Estimates put the number of Holocaust survivors living in Switzerland at around 400. In 2016, some of them were photographer by Mumenthaler, a Bern photographer who specialises in portraits. The idea was to showcase the faces of these men and women, who have been marked by their remarkable lives and their experiences.

The portraits have been gathered into an exhibition, entitled The Last Swiss Holocaust Survivorsexternal link, on the initiative of the Zurich-based Gamaraal Foundationexternal link. This organisation was founded in 2014 by Anita Winter, the daughter of two German Holocaust survivors. Its aim is to support survivors and to ensure that the memory of these events is passed down to younger generations.

The travelling exhibition has been visiting different places since May 2017. It has, among other places, been held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the Swiss embassy in Berlin and at The Shoah Memorial in Milan, Italy.





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018