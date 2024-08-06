Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Gaza must return to control of legitimate Palestinian authorities, Abbas tells Russia’s RIA agency

(Reuters) – The Gaza Strip must be transferred to the control of legitimate Palestinian authorities, and Israeli plans for temporary control of the enclave are unacceptable, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Russia’s RIA news agency in remarks published on Tuesday.

“Gaza must be governed under the auspices of the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) and the legitimate Palestinian government,” Abbas told the state RIA agency in an interview that was published in Russian.

“We strongly oppose Israeli plans that provide for some temporary solutions.”

