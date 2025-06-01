Swiss aid expert criticises Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Geneva organisations

Insufficient aid to Gaza, Federal Council delegate Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The aid work of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in the Middle East is not enough. This is the opinion of Swiss government Delegate for Humanitarian Aid Dominik Stillhart, interviewed by the German-language paper SonntagsZeitung.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The new organisation is supported by Israel and the US and is in charge of aid distribution in Gaza, where the situation is catastrophic. Stillhart accuses GHF of operating only two distribution points, which forces Palestinians to travel long distances.

“GHF cannot guarantee the supply of aid at the moment,” Stillhart pointed out in the pages of the SonntagsZeitung. The solution, according to him, is to lift the Israeli blockades.

With regard to the possible links with Switzerland of the foundation, which has a non-operational branch in Geneva, the question is being analysed, he pointed out. At the moment, he emphasised, “there are no known operational activities in Switzerland. GHF is not headed by a Swiss and does not have a bank account in Switzerland,” he added.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

