Swiss aid expert criticises Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

The aid work of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in the Middle East is not enough. This is the opinion of Swiss government Delegate for Humanitarian Aid Dominik Stillhart, interviewed by the German-language paper SonntagsZeitung.

The new organisation is supported by Israel and the US and is in charge of aid distribution in Gaza, where the situation is catastrophic. Stillhart accuses GHF of operating only two distribution points, which forces Palestinians to travel long distances.

“GHF cannot guarantee the supply of aid at the moment,” Stillhart pointed out in the pages of the SonntagsZeitung. The solution, according to him, is to lift the Israeli blockades.

With regard to the possible links with Switzerland of the foundation, which has a non-operational branch in Geneva, the question is being analysed, he pointed out. At the moment, he emphasised, “there are no known operational activities in Switzerland. GHF is not headed by a Swiss and does not have a bank account in Switzerland,” he added.

