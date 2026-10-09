UN says Pillay Nobel Peace Prize award sends “strong signal”

Nobel Prize: the UN calls it a "strong signal" but sidesteps the issue of Trump Keystone-SDA

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has hailed Navi Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize as “a very strong signal” for international justice.

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This award “is a collective success for human rights”, the Austrian told the press in Geneva. “And for those who seek justice and to establish accountability in this world”.

In his view, “it is clear” that international justice mechanisms are indispensable, including the International Criminal Court (ICC). “It is a very strong signal that this was decisive, especially in a world where we are seeing so many human rights violations.”

Türk praised Pillay as “an eminent legal scholar” and “his big sister” who headed the Office of the High Commissioner before him, from 2008 to 2014.

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United States President Donald Trump has never made a secret of his contempt for the ICC, of which Pillay was formerly a judge and whose jurisdiction the US does not recognise.

In an unprecedented move, Trump decided to impose sanctions on the institution and its staff. The US was also among the few countries not to support Türk’s reappointment as High Commissioner for a further four years at the UN General Assembly.

Although he is now free to speak more openly, given that this second term will be his last, Türk did not directly address questions about an award that might be seen as a response to the US President. He did, however, highlight the numerous attacks against his office, against UN Special Rapporteurs and against the ICC.

‘Proud and happy’ UN

Türk instead chose to highlight Pillay’s struggles, first as an anti-apartheid activist in South Africa, then as a feminist and as the “embodiment” of international law. “Thank you, Navi. You continue to inspire us, as well as millions of people around the world. We will win,” he added.

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He also conveyed the “emotion” and “joy” felt by all the staff at the Office of the High Commissioner. “To say that this is well-deserved is an understatement,” he added.

Earlier, the UN’s Director of Public Information in Geneva, Alessandra Vellucci, had said that the entire organisation was “proud” and “delighted”.

In addition to her time at the Office of the High Commissioner and her stint at the ICC, Navanethem Pillay had presided over the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

More recently, she had headed the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Israel and the Palestinian Territories. Together with her two colleagues, she stated in a report last year that Israel had committed genocide in the Gaza Strip, a claim which drew strong condemnation from the Israeli authorities.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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