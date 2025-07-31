UN in Geneva calls for reform of tariffs on plastics

The United Nations is calling for a reform of customs tariffs on plastics, which are lower than those imposed on alternatives. If it succeeds in Geneva in the next few weeks, an international treaty must address this issue, the UN said on Thursday.

In a report published in Geneva, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) explains that customs tariffs on plastics and rubber products have fallen from an average of 34% to just over 7% over the last 30 years. However, tariffs on substitutes, such as natural fibres or seaweed, have risen to almost 15%.

According to figures for 2023 released on Thursday by the UN agency, the global trade in plastics has exceeded $1.1 trillion (CHF900 billion). This volume represents 5% of the value of trade in goods.

This is down on the previous year, but is probably an underestimate, as not all countries have provided figures. The plastics trade has more than doubled in almost 20 years.

For its part, trade in plastic substitutes reached $485 billion in 2023, an increase of 5.6% in developing countries. But market access is limited by tariff barriers, and regulatory incentives are inadequate, according to UNCTAD.

Some 170 countries expected in Geneva

Some countries have introduced bans or conditions on plastics. But divergent approaches are posing problems for access by small and medium-sized businesses and small exporters in developing countries to a market for sustainable substitutes, said the UN agency.

Three-quarters of plastic ends up in the oceans or in ecosystems, affecting the food system and human health. Small island states and developing countries on the shores of oceans and seas are the most affected, said UNCTAD.

More than 170 countries are expected in Geneva next Tuesday for last-ditch negotiations on a binding agreement to limit plastic pollution. Most of them, including Switzerland, are hoping to persuade the oil-producing countries that blocked any progress in South Korea at the end of 2024 to drop their objections to efforts in terms of production.

UNCTAD is calling for tariff and non-tariff reforms to facilitate trade in substitutes. It is also calling for investment in waste management, digital tools for plastics traceability and customs compliance, and policy coherence with agreements already reached through other international mechanisms.

