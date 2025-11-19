UNICEF to relocate 300 posts from Geneva
The Geneva office of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has not been spared restructuring as a result of cuts in the United States and other countries. Nearly 300 jobs will be relocated to Rome, leaving only around 100 in Geneva.
UNICEF’s headquarters are in New York, but its European office is in Geneva. For cost reasons, the UN agency has had to relocate posts from these two cities.
From now on, it will “concentrate its presence on the Office of Emergency Programmes (EMOPS)”, a spokesperson for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) told Keystone-ATS on Wednesday, confirming a report in the Tribune de Genève and 24 heures.
According to a source close to the matter, staff were given confirmation of these moves on Tuesday. “It had been under discussion for some time”, particularly as to whether the posts would be relocated to Rome or Spain, she also told Keystone-ATS.
