UN Human Rights Council launches Iran probe
The UN Human Rights Council has launched an urgent investigation following the repression of demonstrations in Iran. On Friday in Geneva, it also strongly deplored the violence and called on the Iranian authorities to prevent extrajudicial executions.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In a resolution approved by 25 votes to 7, with 14 abstentions, it extended the International Fact-Finding Mission for a further two years. The Mission is due to report back in September.
The text “strongly deplores” the violent repression. It calls on the authorities to stop intimidating the victims and to fully restore the Internet.
More
Switzerland summons Iran ambassador to protest violence
It urges them to prevent extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, sexual violence and arbitrary detentions and arrests. As well as torture and other abuses.
Earlier, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk had called for independent investigations, as had Switzerland. He had targeted “aggressive rhetoric and threats” against Iran in response to the violations.
Translated from French by AI/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.