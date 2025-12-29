The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Geneva organisations

US pledges $2 billion for UN humanitarian aid

flag
The UN in Geneva has faced massive budget shortfalls since the US cut back on foreign aid. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
US pledges $2 billion for UN humanitarian aid
Listening: US pledges $2 billion for UN humanitarian aid

The United States has made ⁠a $2 billion (CHF1.58 billion) pledge for UN humanitarian ⁠aid, a US State Department official said on Monday, following major foreign ‌aid cuts by the Trump administration in 2025.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Olivia Le Poidevin, Reuters

The US slashed its aid spending this year, and leading
Western donors such as Germany also pared back assistance as
they pivoted to increased defense spending, triggering a severe
funding crunch for the United Nations.

The US is pledging to commit $2 billion in funding to the
United Nations for humanitarian aid, the US. State Department official said. No further details were provided on how the money would be allocated ⁠or if additional pledges would ‍follow.

More
Marco Rubio

More

International Geneva

What lies ahead for International Geneva in 2026

This content was published on Weakened by Donald Trump’s return and by a crisis of confidence in multilateralism, International Geneva is heading into 2026 under a cloud of uncertainty.

Read more: What lies ahead for International Geneva in 2026

UN data shows total US. humanitarian contributions to the
UN fell to about $3.38 ‌billion in 2025, equating to ‍about
14.8% of the global sum. This was down sharply from $14.1
billion the prior year, and a peak of $17.2 billion ​in 2022.

Earlier in December, ‍the United Nations launched ​a 2026 aid
appeal for $23 billion to reach 87 million people at risk – half
the $47 billion sought for 2025, ⁠reflecting plunging donor
support despite record global needs.

UN aid chief ​Tom Fletcher has said the UN’s ​humanitarian
response is overstretched ‍and underfunded, meaning “brutal
choices” had to be made ‍to prioritise those ‌most in need.

Reuters/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR