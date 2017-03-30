Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

Reuse article

Just how jazzy is the Montreux Jazz Festival? Duc-Quang Nguyen Mar 30, 2017 - 15:13 The line-up for the 51st Montreux Jazz Festival has been published and big names include Pet Shop Boys, Tom Jones and Beach Boy Brian Wilson. Does the festival need to be re-named? swissinfo.ch analysed the musical styles of the 175 acts. The Montreux Jazz Festival, which takes place in July, started in 1967 and was originally purely a jazz festival. In the 1970s, it began broadening its scope, including blues, soul and rock artists, for example Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Frank Zappa and famously Deep Purple, whose hit Smoke on the Water told the story of a fire at the festival. Today, it features artists of nearly every imaginable genre. So much so that some critics think it should drop “jazz” from its name. swissinfo.ch has looked into the musical genes of all the artists set to perform this year and can confirm that Montreux has still got rhythm: more artists play jazz than anything else.