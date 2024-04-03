Georgia’s ruling party says it’s reintroducing draft law on ‘foreign agents’

TBILISI (Reuters) – Georgia’s ruling party said on Wednesday that it was reintroducing a draft law regulating “foreign agents” that it withdrew in March last year after major protests.

The Georgian Dream bloc, which has faced accusations of authoritarianism and pro-Russian tendencies from Western and domestic critics, said the new draft would be almost identical to the previous one and would be passed by the end of the current parliamentary session.