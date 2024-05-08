Georgia state security says protest organisers trying to seize power, TASS reports

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Georgia’s state security service said on Wednesday the organisers of protests against the “foreign agents” bill were trying to seize power through violence, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

The security service said organisers of protests were being financed from abroad with cryptocurrency and were using the tactics of “coloured revolutions”, a series of revolts which unseated governments in former Soviet republics in the 2000s.