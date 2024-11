Georgian ruling party wins majority in election with 70% of precincts counted, official results say

TBILISI (Reuters) – Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party won 53% of the vote in a parliamentary election on Saturday, with 70% of precincts counted, the central electoral commission said.

Final turnout in the election was 58.94%, the commission said.

The opposition said that it had won the election.