Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

German army wants to order 100 Boxer vehicles from KNDS, Spiegel says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Ludwig Burger and Rachel More

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s armed forces are in talks to order about 100 Boxer armoured vehicles from German-French defence contractor KNDS for use by Ukraine, newsmagazine Spiegel reported on Friday without specifying its sources.

A first tranche of 80 vehicles will likely cost more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), to be financed from the defence military’s 100-billion-euro special fund created after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Spiegel added.

A KNDS spokesperson said there was no contract at this time and declined to comment further. The German defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The possible order for 100 Boxers will probably include 80 wheeled self-propelled RCH155 howitzers, the report said, adding that the German parliament would likely vote on the deal during the fourth quarter of this year.

The eight-wheel Boxer vehicles are more nimble than tracked tanks.

The talks come after a recent order by Germany for 105 KNDS-manufactured Leopard 2 A8 tanks for 2.9 billion euros, which was reported by Reuters last month and confirmed by the defence ministry on Thursday.

The defence ministry’s transaction with KNDS has wider implications because it is part of a possible framework order for over 300 Boxers that Britain and other NATO member states could draw on at a later stage, Spiegel added.

($1 = 0.9185 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Miranda Murray and Mark Heinrich)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR