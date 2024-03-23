German Bundesbank president warns against extremism, euro exit – FUNKE

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said right-wing extremists threaten Germany’s prosperity, and an exit from the euro would be “an economic catastrophe for all of us”, in an interview with Funke Media group published on Saturday.

“I appeal to everyone not to take the danger of right-wing extremism lightly,” he said, adding that extremism deterred investors and skilled workers coming to Germany from abroad.

Nagel also warned against Germany leaving the monetary union or the European Union, which he described as “cornerstones of our prosperity”.

Without wanting to downplay the country’s challenges, Nagel pointed out that Germany’s labour market has remained stable and that it has almost full employment.