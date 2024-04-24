German business sentiment rises in April, finds Ifo

BERLIN (Reuters) – German business morale improved more than expected in April, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index stood at 89.4 compared with a reading of 88.8 forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. In March, the reading was a slightly revised 87.9.

“The economy is stabilizing, especially thanks to service providers,” said Ifo president Clemens Fuest.

Companies were more satisfied with their current business in April, and expectations also brightened, according to the institute.

Europe’s biggest economy was the weakest among its large euro zone peers last year, as high energy costs, feeble global orders and record-high interest rates took their toll.

Although inflation is expected to ease this year, growth is forecast to remain relatively weak.