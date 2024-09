German CDU leader Merz seals conservative chancellor candidacy – Bloomberg News

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Christian Democrat (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz will run as the conservative candidate for chancellor in next year’s federal election, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the decision.

Merz is due to hold a news conference with Markus Soeder, head of the CDU’s Bavarian sister party, the CSU, at noon (1000 GMT).