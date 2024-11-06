German Chancellor Scholz sacks finance minister over budget dispute, sources say

reuters_tickers

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sacked his Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Wednesday after weeks of wrangling over the future economic direction of the government, two sources told Reuters.

Newspaper Bild had earlier reported that Lindner had proposed early elections as a solution to the impasse, a proposal Scholz had rejected.

Scholz’s office invited reporters for a news briefing at 2115 local time (2015 GMT).