German economy minister is in contact with Volkswagen, says ministry official

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is in contact with Volkswagen, a ministry official said on Tuesday, after the carmaker announced it was weighing the closure of plants in Germany and planning to scrap a job security scheme.

Business decisions such as the ones facing Volkswagen must be made with its responsibility for workers in mind, said Habeck in a statement.

“Decisions must be made in close consultation with the social partners and must keep in mind the goal of ensuring that Germany remains a strong automotive centre,” he added.

