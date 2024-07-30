Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
German economy unexpectedly shrank 0.1% in second quarter

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter after skirting a recession at the beginning of the year and inflation unexpectedly rose, showing that the euro zone’s biggest economy continues to struggle.

Germany’s gross domestic product contracted by 0.1% in the second quarter compared with the previous three-month period, preliminary data from the statistics office showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1% quarter-on-quarter increase in adjusted terms, following 0.2% economic growth in the first quarter.

Germany was the worst performing major economy last year, with gross domestic product contracting by 0.3%. It skirted a recession at the start of the year but its struggles continue with a combination of cyclical and structural headwinds.

In a year-on-year comparison, GDP in the second quarter contracted by 0.1%, adjusted for price and calendar effects.

German inflation rose in July to 2.6%, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast no change to the inflation rate, after consumer prices rose by 2.5% on the year in June, based on data harmonised to compare with other European Union countries.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was at 2.9% in July, unchanged from the previous month.

