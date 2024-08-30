Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
German firms warned of packages containing incendiary devices

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s criminal police said on Friday that it warned German businesses in a letter that packages containing incendiary devices had caught fire en route across Europe and that more such parcels could be circulating.

A spokesperson for the federal criminal police known as the BKA said the letter was sent to companies and business associations, declining to provide further details.

In the letter, which was obtained by Reuters, the BKA and Germany’s domestic intelligence service said they had received information on “several consignments dispatched by private individuals in Europe that caught fire on their itineraries in several European countries”.

The packages contained electronic consumer devices and containers with liquids and were likely prepared with the intention to damage logistics infrastructure, according to the letter.

It can’t be ruled out that more “unconventional incendiary devices” will be circulating, it added.

The letter and the BKA spokesperson did not specify any damage caused by the fires so far.

The German news agency dpa first reported on the letter, saying it was sent specifically to logistics and freight companies.

