German foreign minister: U.S. decision on Ukraine military support is ‘important’

reuters_tickers

1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – The United States has taken an important decision in terms of its military support for Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday, while stressing that this was not a shift in strategy by the West.

President Joe Biden’s administration has allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the decision said on Sunday.

“The decision from the American side, and I would like to emphasise that this is not a rethink but an intensification of what has already been delivered by other partners, is so important at this moment,” Baerbock said in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Germany’s top diplomat also issued a warning to supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said the European Union was preparing new sanctions against Iran as well as looking at the issue of Chinese drone support.