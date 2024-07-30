German foreign office confirms German national in Belarus has been pardoned

reuters_tickers

1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s foreign office spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that a German national in Belarus has been pardoned, according to a government spokesperson.

“This news comes as a relief,” the spokesperson said via email, referring to a report from BelTA state news agency that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has decided to pardon Rico Krieger, a German sentenced to death on terrorism and other charges.