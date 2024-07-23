Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
German government must do more to tackle air pollution, court rules

(Reuters) – Germany must improve its air pollution control programme and ensure it complies with EU requirements, the Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court said on Tuesday.

The case against the German government, brought by Environmental Action Germany and the London-based organisation Client Earth, was largely upheld by the court.

The government had failed to provide up-to-date figures, meaning its air quality forecasts lacked credibility, the Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg said.

An appeal against the ruling is possible, the court added.

