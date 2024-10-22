German govt not planning talks with UniCredit management, reports Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government is not planning any talks with the management of Italy’s UniCredit on the potential takeover of Commerzbank, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a parliamentary response.

The newspaper cited a finance ministry official as writing: “Talks about a potential merger of two private companies are the responsibility of the respective bodies of these companies.”