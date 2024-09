German govt rules out increasing Commerzbank stake again, says lawmaker

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government has ruled out increasing its stake in Commerzbank again in the takeover dispute with Italy’s Unicredit during a meeting of the parliamentary finance committee, lawmaker Michael Schrodi said on Wednesday.

“The question is whether this can be ruled out in the long term,” said Schrodi, a lawmaker for the Social Democrats (SPD).