German Greens leadership quits after series of election blows

BERLIN (Reuters) – The joint leaders of the German Greens, Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang said they would step aside, making way for a new leadership to be elected at the next party congress.

The decision comes after a series of heavy election defeats for the party, which serves in Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition.