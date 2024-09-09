Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

German intelligence says Russian GRU group behind NATO, EU cyberattacks

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has warned against a cyber group belonging to Russian military intelligence (GRU) Unit 29155, saying it has carried out cyberattacks against NATO and EU countries. 

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, the Bundesverfassungsschutz said it was issuing the warning against the group known as UNC2589 alongside the FBI, U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA, the NSA and further international partners.

The warning comes at a time of heightened anxiety in Europe over suspected Russian hackers and spies since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Earlier this year, Berlin accused Russia of a slew of cyberattacks on Germany’s governing Social Democrats as well as companies in the logistics, defence, aerospace and IT sectors.

In its warning, the intelligence agency said the group, also known as Cadet Blizzard or Ember Bear, conducts activities for the purpose of espionage and sabotage that often involve defacing websites and publishing stolen data.

The GRU unit to which it belongs is known for its suspected involvement in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Britain in 2018, according to the agency.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
45 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR