German junior economy minister travels to Taiwan

This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s junior economy minister Udo Philipp will go to Taiwan this week for talks with government officials and a visit to a TSMC chip factory, a ministry statement said on Monday.

China has voiced its displeasure at previous visits by German officials to democratically-governed Taiwan, which rejects Chinese sovereignty claims. Germany has also tried to overhaul its relations with China, which it sees as a rival as well as a vital trade partner.

